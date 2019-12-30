Texas Ranked As The Best Food State In The Nation

It's not hard to find a decent place to eat when you live in the Lone Star State.

In fact, it might be easier than living anywhere else!

A recent survey has named Texas America's "best food state," and it's no wonder why.

Thrillist specifically mentioned Texas' barbecue, steaks, Tex-Mex (including breakfast tacos and the iconic puffy taco), and its food truck culture have contributed to our "national food moment."

Video of Why Texans Call This The Best BBQ Spot In Dallas | Legendary Eats

California, New York, Louisiana, and Tennessee round out the top five.

Via Chron