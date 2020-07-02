Texas Realtors Will No Longer Call It A "Master Bedroom," Says It's A Callback To Slavery

July 2, 2020
Miles In The Morning
House, Home, For Sale Sign

(Photo by Getty Images)

Texas realtors will no longer be using the termn "master" to describe the biggest bedroom in the house.

The Houston Association of Realtors announced the change, following complaints from several members who demanded a review of the language, saying it carries connotations to slavery.  According to HAR, the change has been considered for years.

The Court of Master Sommeliers also announced they will no longer use the word "master" before a wine sommelier's last name.

Via TMZ

