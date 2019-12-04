Texas Restaurant To Offer $400 Plate Of Fajitas Topped With 24-Karat Gold Flakes

Fajita lovers, we have found your dream.

Guard and Grace is a steak restaurant that will soon be opening in Houston, and they will be offering what they're calling the "Millionaire Fajitas."

They won't set you back a million bucks, but you can have this massive plancha of 32-ounce Snake River wagyu fajitas, topped with 24-karat gold leaf flakes, on a bed of charbroiled onions, red bell peppers, jalapenos, and poblano peppers to the tune of $400.

Do you know what $400 fajitas look like? Well, the new downtown steakhouse, Guard and Grace, is putting its own luxe spin on the Tex-Mex dish. https://t.co/TLCuMtovcO



(Marcy de Luna/Houston Chronicle) pic.twitter.com/fPOSf4KhAK — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) December 2, 2019

The fajitas also come with a bottle of Charles Heidsieck Brut champagne, and a number of sides including made-from-scratch corn tortillas that also feature 24-karat gold leaf flakes, a 28-gram tin of Russian Osetra caviar and Ruffles potato chips, plus house-made Spanish rice, refried beans, black garlic barbecue sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, red chile sauce, and creme fraiche.

Via Houston Chronicle