Texas A&M Student First In Texas To Be Monitored For Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has infected more than 800 people and caused 25 deaths so far.

It was first detected by the Chinese city of Wuhan, and has completely shut down the city and its surrounding provinces in order to keep the disease from spreading.

The Coronavirus has made it’s way to the U.S., first being detected in a man from the Seattle area who had recently traveled to Wuhan.

And now, the Coronavirus has come to Texas.

The first instance of the virus in the Lone Star State has been detected in a Texas A&M student, who, yes, recently traveled to Wuhan.

The student is currently undergoing examinations to determine whether or not he actually has the Coronavirus, of which doctors will make a formal announcement if the tests come back positive. Said student Joel Cooley, “There are so many kids that go to school here, 60,000 plus students. One virus like that getting out could potentially cause a bunch of damage.”

Officials confirm the student is being kept isolated at home until the tests results are received, and that other students are safe to still attend classes. Dr. Eric Wilke with the Brazos County Health Department said that the male student is already showing signs if improvement. “This patient did travel to the area of concern in China within the last 14 days and thankfully had mild upper respiratory symptoms, and he was improving. I believe the time the patient presented at the emergency department, it was more out of concern.”

Health officials say the coronavirus produces symptoms similar to those of the flu. They include fever, cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat.

You can find out more information at the CDC website HERE.

Via Click2Houston