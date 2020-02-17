Texas Teen Brings 170 Flowers To School So Every Girl Would Have A Valentine

Jayme Wooley wanted to make sure every girl at his school felt special.

This past Friday, which of course was Valentine’s Day, Jayme brought 170 flowers to Axtell High School, near Waco, Texas, so that every girl in school was sure to have a Valentine.

He told CNN, “Over the past couple of years that I've been at Axtell, not all of the girls were able to get flowers and stuff. Sometimes, it'd just be a secret admirer or popular girls. It felt heartbreaking knowing that not every girl was feeling special.

With the help of his mother, Jayme purchased the flowers, and handed one out to every girl between the sixth and 12th grade as they arrived for class that morning.

Jayme, a Sophomore, hopes to make this a tradition every year for Valentine’s to come. “I'll probably never forget that moment of just seeing their faces brighten up. I don't want anybody to feel less important than anyone else,” he said.

Video of Student buys flowers for every girl

Via CNN