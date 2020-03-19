San Antonio Teens Dressed As Dinosaurs Cheer Up Panicked Shoppers

Grocery stores are definitely not the most calm of places to be right now.

Everyone's tense and tired just trying to get their groceries and go. But, a couple of San Antonio sisters decided to take it upon themselves to brighten the mood at their local H-E-B.

After receiving the "ok" from store management, Pilar Pinilla's daughters walked around the store, dressed in those always-hilarious T-rex costumes, and brought some cheer to panicked shoppers. Pinilla said, "It was a hoot. We wanted to bring some positive energy into the community, and I feel like we did that. People were laughing and smiling, and you can just tell it was a breath of fresh air from what we've been seeing."

Dinosaur duo brings smiles to panicked grocery shoppers https://t.co/GKLl7bYKsD pic.twitter.com/cMcTxCRYBf — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2020

Pinalla added that the family plans to do more "dinosaur-related content" in the future, promising to keep it safe as they abide by current social distancing recommendations. She said, "During these scary and uncertain times, it's important to spend quality time with our family and to make special memories with them. My biggest thing is trying to keep a positive outlook about the future and the times were are in right now."

Via mySA