The "Christmas Price Index" Calculates The 12 Days Of Christmas Will Cost You Nearly $39,000

Every year, PNC Bank calculates the Christmas Price Index, which reveals how much it would truly cost to gift everything from the 12 Days of Christmas.

This year, everything from the partridge in a pear tree to the twelve drummers drumming will cost you a total of $38,993.59.

Of all the birds on True Love’s Christmas list, the Seven Swans-a-Swimming are most expensive at a cost of $13,125. What gifts are more affordable? Check out the PNC #ChristmasPriceIndex. — PNC News (@PNCNews) December 5, 2019

If you were to also tally the repeats of the song's verses, the grand total for all 364 gifts comes to $170,298.03.

Via NBC 24