The "Christmas Price Index" Calculates The 12 Days Of Christmas Will Cost You Nearly $39,000

December 6, 2019
Every year, PNC Bank calculates the Christmas Price Index, which reveals how much it would truly cost to gift everything from the 12 Days of Christmas.

This year, everything from the partridge in a pear tree to the twelve drummers drumming will cost you a total of $38,993.59.

If you were to also tally the repeats of the song's verses, the grand total for all 364 gifts comes to $170,298.03.

