The Average American Will Spend $30,000 On Snacks In Their Lifetime

For a lifetime supply of snacks, a new survey has revealed that a sixth of Americans would completely shave their head.

It's safe to say that Americans like snacks.

In fact, the average American spends about $9.22 a week on snack food, totaling $479.44 spent a year, meaning that in their lifetime, the average America will spend roughly $28,766.40 on snacks alone!

The survey also found that 37% of people prefer sweet treats, with milk chocolate as their preferred snack, whereas 34% prefer something salty, with potato chips as their clear favorite.

Via NY Post