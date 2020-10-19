The celebrities most likely to give you a virus when you search them online

Every year, McAfee, the computer security software, puts out a list of the most dangerous celebrities to search for online.

Now it's not because the celebrities themselves are dangerous, but for whatever reason, their searches carry the greatest risk for catching a virus on your computer.

The Top 10 most dangerous celebrities to search for in 2020 include:

1. Anna Kendrick

2. Sean "Diddy" Combs

3. Blake Lively

4. Mariah Carey

5. Justin Timberlake

6. Taylor Swift

7. Jimmy Kimmel

8. Julia Roberts

9. Kate McKinnon from Saturday Night Live

10. Jason Derulo

The most dangerous celebrity to search for last year was Alexis Bledel from Gilmore Girls and The Handmaid's Tale. In 2018, it was Ruby Rose from Orange Is the New Black. In 2017, it was musician Avril Lavigne, and in 2016, it was comedian Amy Schumer.

Via McAfee