The Knack Offer Their Own Corona-Themed Parody Of "My Sharona" Titled "Bye, Corona!"

Because he would be the one to do something like this, "Weird" Al Yankovic had to come out at the beginning of the month saying he would not be doing a Coronavirus-themed parodu of "My Sharona" called "My Corona."

Yeah, no, sorry. Not gonna do "My Corona." — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) March 3, 2020

Well for all those who were clamoring for a parody, we can thank the original writers of the song The Knack.

Guitarist Berton Averre recently posted a video addressing the demand for a parody explaining, "Some people have asked whether we were going to get around to doing our own ‘Sharona’ corona parody song, because apparently, there aren’t enough of them. Sadly, our lead singer is no longer with us, and trust me: you don’t want to hear me croak it out."

Averre then offered a small guitar tutorial of the song, before he was joined virtually by The Knack bassist Prescott Niles where the two sang, “Bye, Corona!”

So we were faced with the daunting task of wading into the untrackable deeps of Corona/Sharona world. I think I struck upon a decent solution, and it goes without saying the dachshund duo of Winnie and Freddie steal the show. https://t.co/pIhbP04aZ1 — Berton Averre (@Averre13) March 25, 2020

We all echo Averre's statement at the end of the video: “Get the hell out of here."

Via UPROXX