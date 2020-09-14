The Mansion From "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Is Now Available To Rent On Airbnb

The mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air can be all yours!

For one night at least.

The house, which is actually located in Brentwood, California, is now available for rent on Airbnb!

The fresh prince himself Will Smith wrote on the Airbnb listing, "Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back, and this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?

The best part? It's available for $30 a night!

Unfortunately, only residents of Los Angeles are eligible to stay in the mansion, and only give dates are available: September 29 through October 14.

Via NY Post