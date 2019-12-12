The Most Expensive Hotel In Texas Is Uptown Dallas’ Ritz-Carlton

We all know that Uptown is one of the priciest areas in Dallas.

Now it seems that the entire state knows, as a recent study sought to find the most expensive hotel in the Lone Star State, and one on our very own backyard tops them all.

Uptown Dallas’ Ritz-Carlton is the most expensive hotel in the entire state, with an average daily rate of $411.29.

Dallas has been on a hotel building spree. There were more than 87,000 hotel rooms in the Dallas area, about 4,000 more than a year earlier.

Via Dallas News