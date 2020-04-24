Rock Band The Offspring Channels Joe Exotic With Cover Of "Here Kitty Kitty"

The Offspring made their name as one of the most popular punk bands of the late '90s.

Now, they've decided to hop on the Joe Exotic train right along with the rest of us, and covered the Exotic classic "Here Kitty Kitty." The band said in a statement, "Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too."

Video of The Offspring - Here Kitty Kitty

And despite what he may have claimed, Joe Exotic did not write and perform the original version. "Here Kitty Kitty" was actually the work of the Clinton Johnson Band, but its still fun to listen to anyway!

Video of Joe Exotic Country Music &quot;Here Kitty Kitty&quot;

Via Rolling Stone