The Oscars Set New "Representation And Inclusion" Standards For Best Picture Nominees

The Oscars have set new standards and requirements in order for future films to be nominated for Best Picture.

These criteria include: featuring actors from underrepresented groups in significant roles or accounting for at least 30% of the cast; similar criteria in terms of those working on the film behind the scenes; a significant commitment to paid apprenticeships, internships and career development; and significant representation among the teams devoted to marketing, publicity and distribution.

Change starts now. We've announced new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility, beginning with the 96th #Oscars. Read more here: https://t.co/qdxtlZIVKb pic.twitter.com/hR6c2jb5LM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 9, 2020

These new standards will begin with the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, with the organization saying the goal of this new movement is to "encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience."

Via CNN