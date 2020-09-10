The Ten Movies You Need To Watch In Order To Be More Successful

Ok, we're all doing our best to get ahead in life, and sometimes it takes a little outside inspiration.

That's where Hollywood comes in!

We have a list of TEN movies that you should watch that will lead to more success!

The list comes courtesy of Lifehack, which says "Sometimes a movie could be our motivational bridge to the success we truly desire."

So here are those ten movies you need to watch, and the LESSONS that can be learned from each one!

Fight Club - Materialism and Emotional Detachment

This movie will teach about "freeing yourself from the shackles of modern life" by being willing to give and receive pain and risk death.

Video of Fight Club (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Pumping Iron - Self-Belief and Assertion

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his "mindset, attitude, and personal beliefs," leaving you inspired!

Video of Pumping Iron - Trailer

The Secret - Positive Attitude

PMA: Postive Mental Attitude!

Video of The Secret Trailer - Bob Proctor

The Social Network - Entitlement

You deserve success!

Video of THE SOCIAL NETWORK - Official Trailer (HD)

Yes Man - Opportunity

What opportunities have you missed by saying "no?"

Video of Yes Man - Trailer

Limitless - Getting Things Done

Take action with your life! Produce results, don't wait for them!

Video of Limitless (2011) Official Trailer #1 - Bradley Cooper Movie

The Wolf of Wall Street - Drive and Prosperity

Take account of your work, and aim for the finer things!

Video of The Wolf of Wall Street Official Trailer

The Words - Own Your Work

However, do the best with what you have!

Video of The Words Official Trailer #1 (2012) Bradley Cooper Movie HD

The Pursuit of Happyness - Never Giving Up

Never give up on yourself! Don't allow anything to destroy your dreams!

Video of The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Official Trailer 1 - Will Smith Movie

Good Will Hunting - Competence

You have a talent, and you are WORTHY of success!