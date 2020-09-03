These Are The Top Six Foods You Should NOT Reheat In The Microwave

The microwave is a wonderful tool.

Unfortunately, sometimes the food we reheat in the microwave is never as good as when you originally ordered it.

Thankfully, we found six different meals that you should NEVER reheat in the microwave, and instead use other heating sources in order to restore them to ther past glory.

6 foods you should not reheat in the microwavehttps://t.co/N36K9eDUIc pic.twitter.com/O9pC35cnjT — The Express Tribune (@etribune) February 18, 2016

The foods you shouldn't reheat in the microwave include:

-Pizza. If it's one or two slices, reheat them in pan on the stove over medium heat. It's better than the microwave, because the crust gets crispy. If it's a lot of pizza, put it in the oven at 375 until the cheese looks nice and melted again.

-Casseroles. Splash some water onto the casserole, cover it tightly with foil and in a bake in a 325 degree oven until heated through.

-Fried chicken. Instead of the microwave, use a baking sheet or a pan. Cover it with foil, and cook it in the oven at 375 for about 10 minutes. Then remove the foil and keep cooking it until the skin gets crispy again.

-French fries. They'll never taste as good as they were fresh. But the best way to do it is in a pan with oil. Once they're hot, put them on a plate that's lined with paper towels to soak up the oil. And sprinkle some extra salt on if you want.

-Spaghetti. Just toss it in a pot and cook it over medium heat. If it's too thick, add a little bit of water and some seasoning.

-Steak. First, slice it up thin. Then just add oil to a pan and cook it over medium until it's hot enough.

Via The Food Network