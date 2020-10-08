Survey finds the top ten hacks parents use to get kids to do stuff

Being a parent presents all sorts of challenges, which timetimes include "tricking" your kids into doing things they don't necessarily want to do.

Now there are plenty of methods to get children to perform these tacks, but sometimes nothing beats a good parenting hack.

A survey commisioned by Warburtons of 1,000 parents found the little hacks they employ the most to get their kids to do the things they don't want to do.

The top ten hacks parents use include:

1. Telling them their teeth will fall out if they don't brush.

2. Keeping them busy by getting them to do your housework with you.

3. Letting them pick something at the grocery store if they behave.

4. Getting them excited about dinner by having them help with the cooking.

5. Asking them to read a page of a book before you read a page.

6. Challenging them to a race to see who can clean up the fastest.

7. Making them do chores before they get rewards.

8. Telling them they can't have dessert until they finish their healthy food.

9. Rewarding them with screen time.

10. Giving them options that accomplish the same goal, like "Do you want to get dressed now or in a few minutes?

And in case you feel like you're betraying your kids trust by "tricking" them, Zoe Williams, a Physician and resident ITV doctor, said, “Nothing can fully prepare you for parenting – no matter how many books you read or classes you attend. But there are clever ways to get by as, let’s face it, it’s not the easiest job and getting kids to bed on time, and getting them to tidy their room, eat their vegetables and ensuring they get the nutrients they need can feel like a constant battle. Warburtons’ recent findings just goes to show how much mums and dads rely on little ‘shortcuts’ to help their little ones."

Via SWNS Digital