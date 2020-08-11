Study Finds The Most Attractive States In The Country; Texas Low At 29th

Ok, we have a lot of problems with this list.

The website "Zippia" conducted a survey to find the most AND least attractive states, and the results are surprising to say the least.

First, Zippia determined the rankings by five different metrics:

-Interest in hair, clothes, and other grooming

-Obesity rates

-Percent of residents who are physically active

-Average Income

-STD rates

Through these factors, Zippia found the Top Ten Most Attractive States to be:

1-New Jersey

2-Hawaii

3-California

4-Massachusetts

5-New York

6-Colorado

7-Connecticut

8-Rhode Island

9-Alaska

10-Arizona

And as you can see from the map, Texas ranked 29th on the list!

The bottom ten of the list, otherwise known as the Least Attractive are as follows:

41-West Virginia

42-Indiana

43-Tennessee

44-North Carolina

45-Oklahoma

46-South Carolina

47-Arkansas

48-Alabama

49-Missouri

50-Mississippi

Via Zippia