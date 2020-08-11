Study Finds The Most Attractive States In The Country; Texas Low At 29th
Ok, we have a lot of problems with this list.
The website "Zippia" conducted a survey to find the most AND least attractive states, and the results are surprising to say the least.
First, Zippia determined the rankings by five different metrics:
-Interest in hair, clothes, and other grooming
-Obesity rates
-Percent of residents who are physically active
-Average Income
-STD rates
Through these factors, Zippia found the Top Ten Most Attractive States to be:
1-New Jersey
2-Hawaii
3-California
4-Massachusetts
5-New York
6-Colorado
7-Connecticut
8-Rhode Island
9-Alaska
10-Arizona
And as you can see from the map, Texas ranked 29th on the list!
The bottom ten of the list, otherwise known as the Least Attractive are as follows:
41-West Virginia
42-Indiana
43-Tennessee
44-North Carolina
45-Oklahoma
46-South Carolina
47-Arkansas
48-Alabama
49-Missouri
50-Mississippi
Via Zippia