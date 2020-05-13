The "Trikini" Matches Your Bikini's Top And Bottom To Your Facemask

May 13, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Summertime is rapidly approaching, and there are still plenty of questions to ask about how we're going to spend our summer days living in this COVID world.

Tiziana Scaramuzzo, the designer behind Elexia Beachwear, has a solution to maintain our social distancing but still be fashionable, and she calls it the "Trikini."  It's matching swimsuit set that pairs your bikini bottom, to your top, to your facemask!

----Elexia • Top con coppe estraibili • Slip Vita Alta o Brasiliana o Slip con laccetti laterali annodabili TAGLIA SUPERIORE: 42 44 46 TAGLIA INFERIORE Brasiliana: 42 Slip laccetti: 42 Vita Alta :42 44 Costo completo bikini: 60€ Costo mascherina abbinata:10€ #elexiabeachwear

A post shared by Elexia Beachwear (@elexia_beachwear) on

-------------- -------- ------ Speriamo di andare al mare con il bikini, Ma in attesa di nuove disposizioni noi ci muniamo del Trikini!!!! ------ #elexia #nonvilasciamomai #elexiabeachwear

A post shared by Elexia Beachwear (@elexia_beachwear) on

You can email elexia.bikini@gmail.com for more information.

Via Fox News

