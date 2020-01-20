"The Wiggles" Star Suffers Heart Attack Onstage Following Bushfire Benefit Show

The children's music group The Wiggles got together once again to perform at a show to beneift the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires.

Unfortunately towards the end of their set, orginall Wiggle Greg Page suffered a heart attack, and collapsed while making his way off the stage.

Update: At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand. — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 17, 2020

As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern. — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 17, 2020

Video of Greg Page Original Wiggle on stage cardiac arrest collapse

The 48-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and is currently making a recovery.

We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020

Page performed with The Wiggles from 1991 to 2006, before retiring due to his diagnosis with the chronic condition orthostatic intolerance, a disorder of the autonomic nervous system.

