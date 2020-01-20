"The Wiggles" Star Suffers Heart Attack Onstage Following Bushfire Benefit Show

The children's music group The Wiggles got together once again to perform at a show to beneift the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires.

Unfortunately towards the end of their set, orginall Wiggle Greg Page suffered a heart attack, and collapsed while making his way off the stage.  

The 48-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and is currently making a recovery.

Page performed with The Wiggles from 1991 to 2006, before retiring due to his diagnosis with the chronic condition orthostatic intolerance, a disorder of the autonomic nervous system.

