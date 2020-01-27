“Therapy Bull” Spreads Cheer At Iowa Nursing Home

January 27, 2020
An Iowa senior home as made a rather interesting choice in its therapy animals.

The WesleyLife Senior Community in the state’s capital of Des Moines recently welcomed into their halls Ole, a 1 ton gentle giant therapy bull.  He’s a frequent visitor to the facility, and likes to give residents rides.

The 14-year-old Ole was alongside his partner, rodeo clown Jason Dent, who told CBS, ““I’m trying to celebrate him because I think he’s awesome.  And I feel like these people are awesome.”

Via NY Post

