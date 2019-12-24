Police Therapy Dog Caught Stealing And Hoarding Toys Donated For Charity Drive

A Massachusetts police department noticed that several toys donated for a charity drive had mysteriously gone missing.

The Franklin Police Department had a culprit in mind, and upon checking the securituy footage, their suspisons were proven correct.

Ben, a therapy dog within the department was the guilty party. The footage showed Ben stealing the toys, but the officers had no idea where he was taking and hoarding them. That required a little police investigation.

Luckily, Ben won't face any harsh charges. Deputy Chief James Mill said, "It was an easy solution. Ben here is now banned from this room. I mean, he’s gotten his slobber all over them at this point so the police department has replaced them."

Via Fox News