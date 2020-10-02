Because 2020 just won't stop, there is now a Coronavirus-themed erotic novel

October 2, 2020
Because 2020 just won't stop, there is now a Coronavirus-themed erotic novel.

Yes, for real.

Kissing the Coronavirus follows Dr. Alexa Ashingtonford, who is part of a "crack team of scientists tasked with finding the cure to the devastating Coronavirus."  She does not find a cure however, and instead falls in love with the virus.  

The plot summary is as follows:

She was supposed to cure the Coronavirus. Instead… she fell in love with it. Dr. Alexa Ashingtonford is a part of a crack team of scientists tasked with finding the cure to the devastating Coronavirus. Little did she know she would end up falling in love with it, in this steamy viral-erotica. Kissing Coronavirus is a steamy tale about forbidden love and dark desires come to life.

Kissing the Coronavirus is available now!

Via Scary Mommy

