There is now a dating app exclusively for short men

There's long been a stigma against men who aren't at least 6' tall.

girl how u gunna be sad over him, he’s under 6 ft..... — mia (@themiabrown) October 6, 2020

men will really be 5’7” into their 40s... grow up. — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) July 21, 2020

Well stigma be damned, Ash & Erie, a clothing company dedicated to producing clothes specifically designed for shorter guys, has come out with "Short King Dating," a dating app exclusively for shorter men.

Short King Dating co-founder Steven Mazur said, "We want to make sure that shorter guys know that they do deserve the confidence that everybody else has. They deserve to be super confident in who they are, regardless of height, regardless of anything else that’s really out of their control."

All hail the short king. https://t.co/bZjK5jIjvd — InsideHook (@InsideHook) October 9, 2020

The app is open to men 5’8” and under. Mazur continued saying, "We’ve really embraced ‘Short King’ as an awesome way to say, ‘Look, you are perfect the way you are. You’re a King.' It started with humor, and I think now it’s getting taken a little more seriously. We’re seeing more acceptance, more empathy for our unique bodies and who we are.”

Via InsideHook