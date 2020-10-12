There is now a dating app exclusively for short men

October 12, 2020
There's long been a stigma against men who aren't at least 6' tall.

Well stigma be damned, Ash & Erie, a clothing company dedicated to producing clothes specifically designed for shorter guys, has come out with "Short King Dating," a dating app exclusively for shorter men.  

Short King Dating co-founder Steven Mazur said, "We want to make sure that shorter guys know that they do deserve the confidence that everybody else has.  They deserve to be super confident in who they are, regardless of height, regardless of anything else that’s really out of their control."

The app  is open to men 5’8” and under.  Mazur continued saying, "We’ve really embraced ‘Short King’ as an awesome way to say, ‘Look, you are perfect the way you are. You’re a King.'  It started with humor, and I think now it’s getting taken a little more seriously. We’re seeing more acceptance, more empathy for our unique bodies and who we are.”

