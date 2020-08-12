There Is Now A Dating Site For Anti-Maskers Who Think The Coronavirus Is A Hoax

It's hard enough finding your soulmate, let alone in the middle of a pandemic.

With the advent of dating sites, it has become a little easier to find your love, especially if you have a certain niche. Take for instance, anti-maskers.

Enter "Lockdown Skeptics," who has a forum for those who are specifically anti-mask, and believe the Coronavirus is a total hoax. Lockdown Skeptics boasts, "Stay sceptical. End the lockdown. Save lives."

The site was started by British commentator Toby Young, who wanted to introduce a dating forum for "singles who feel the same way about the virus can meet and not have to worry about differing attitudes to social distancing."

We’ve introduced a dating forum at https://t.co/rVJHNl5voI, so singles who feel the same way about the virus can meet and not have to worry about differing attitudes to social distancing. https://t.co/haGHFYuzuy — Toby Young (@toadmeister) August 9, 2020

Young launched the dating forum in response to a letter he got from someone who wanted to get back on the dating scene but realized “that a key criterion for meeting someone like-minded is that they absolutely must be a lockdown sceptic. If they are pro-mask or pro-antisocial distancing, they will be instantly 'binned.'"

The response to the site has been...mixed to say the least.

Most of the posts on Toby Young's Anti lockdown dating section are piss takes.



-------------- https://t.co/aAFG6XupMg pic.twitter.com/g14MTStRtJ — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 9, 2020

Feel like she might be looking in the wrong place... pic.twitter.com/vPocrBV7Jd — Xander (@xanderescribe) August 9, 2020

If this one isn’t satire I despair pic.twitter.com/Xlx4NYPinR — Xander (@xanderescribe) August 9, 2020

Oh wait sorry thought this was a joke account. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 9, 2020

We wish everybody on the site the best of luck in their future endeavours.

Via Daily Dot