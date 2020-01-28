Father Of Meghan Markle Challenges Son-In-Law Prince Harry To A "Duel"

Meghan Markle's estranged father as issued the ultimate challenge to his son-in-law.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, Thomas issued a challenge to Prince Harry to "man up," and face him man-to-man in a "duel."

He specifically said in the interview to “Man up and fly down and see me," in one of Markles', 75, latest attempts to grab the attention of the royal couple after their “embarrassing” Megxit.

Video of Thomas Markle Tells Prince Harry It&#039;s Time to &quot;Man up&quot; | Good Morning Britain

Markle went on to say of the son-in-law he has never met, "The way he’s been acting, I think he’d crouch on the ground before he gets to 10 steps. He’s a candy ass. He’s whipped."

Via Page Six