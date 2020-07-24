Unlimited Swipes And Top Picks, Tinder To Offer "Platinum" Service That Costs $18 A Month

Tinder already offers paid services within their app to help guarantee more accurate matches.

Now, it appears the dating app one more tier to their plan, with the seemingly close addition of Tinder "Platinum."

With Platinum, you get all of the benefits of a "Gold" subscription, which includes unlimited likes, rewinding on profiles you may have accidentally dislike, five Super Likes a day, one Boost per month, Passport, no ads, the ability to see who likes you before you swipe, and Tinder's curated "top picks."

While not official, a spokesperson for Tinder did not deny the existene of Platinum. They said in a statement to Mashable, "As discussed on the Q1 Match Group [Tinder's parent company> earnings call, Tinder is testing a number of revenue features throughout the second half of 2020."

Whenever "Tinder Platinum" does roll out, it will cost approximately $18 a month.

Via Mashable