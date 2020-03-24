Tito's Vodka Working To Manufacture Hand Sanitizer

March 24, 2020
Tito's Vodka

It wasn't too long ago Tito's Handmade Vodka was telling people their product could not be used as an effective substitute for hand sanitizer.

Now just a few weeks later, Tito's is working hard to make sure THEY actually offer a viable hand sanitizer product in these times.  The Austin brand is working to manufacture their own hand sanitizer, one that actually to "industry and governmental guidance."

And once Tito's figures out the formula, they will be giving away the hand sanitier for free!  The company wrote on Twitter, "While we don’t have all of the details quite yet, we do know we will be giving it away for free to our community and those most in need."

Via KOMO

