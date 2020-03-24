Tito's Vodka Working To Manufacture Hand Sanitizer

It wasn't too long ago Tito's Handmade Vodka was telling people their product could not be used as an effective substitute for hand sanitizer.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/ZYDUGH44IN — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 6, 2020

Now just a few weeks later, Tito's is working hard to make sure THEY actually offer a viable hand sanitizer product in these times. The Austin brand is working to manufacture their own hand sanitizer, one that actually to "industry and governmental guidance."

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

And once Tito's figures out the formula, they will be giving away the hand sanitier for free! The company wrote on Twitter, "While we don’t have all of the details quite yet, we do know we will be giving it away for free to our community and those most in need."

Via KOMO