Today Marks Four-Year Anniversary Of Dallas Police Ambush

Four years ago today, five police officers lost their lives in an ambush-style spree by a gunman in Downtown Dallas.

Video of Dallas Police Ambush | Video of Snipers Opening Fire

The attack on the officers was the deadliest attack on law enforcement in the United States since 9/11.

Five officers lost their lives that night, Dallas Police Department officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith and Patrick Zamarippa, along with Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer Brent Thompson.

Video of President Bush speaks at Dallas memorial service

Nine other officers were shot but survived.

The perpetrator, Micah Xavier Johnson, was eventually cornered and eliminated.

Via Fox 4