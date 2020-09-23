Another toilet paper shortage? Toilet paper sells out in Scotland amidst new lockdown

One of the biggest problems nobody saw coming at the beginning of the pandemic was the complete chaos surrounding toilet paper.

Well we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but a new toilet paper shortage might be coming.

A new Coronavirus lockdown in Scotland has citizens panicking, and buying up all the toilet paper once again.

Shopper Gemma Connolly said of this new panic for toilet paper, and other supplies people are seeking, "I spoke to a young guy who told me that a woman with a 3-day-old baby was in tears because she couldn’t find powdered milk. He also said an old lady had been in earlier looking for toilet roll and there was none left. It’s disgusting the way some people are behaving. It’s like some kind of apocalypse is coming."

Toilet paper sells out again in Scotland as new COVID-19 lockdown looms https://t.co/Cmh5MCDc2N pic.twitter.com/SiIOKnTxRk — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2020

Among the measures First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is considering as Scotland deals with a new outbreak of the pandemic include curfews at pubs and restaurants, rules on households meeting, and limits on travel.

Via NY Post