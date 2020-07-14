Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Out As Hosts Of "Dancing With The Stars"

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning to Dancing with the Stars.

Bergeron, who's hosted the show for the past 15 years, first announced the news on Twitter Monday evening.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

ABC released a statement that revealed Erin Andrews would also not be returning. The network said, "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

No replacements have been announced, though the network said the show will be embarking "on a new creative direction."

Bergeron has hosted the show since its inception in 2005. Andrews first appeared as a contestant in 2010, placing third. She became a co-host in 2014, beginning with the show's 18th season.

Via Fox News