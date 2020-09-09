Tom Cruise Rents Two Massive Cruise Ships To Quarantine Cast And Crew Of "Mission: Impossible 7"

Tom Cruise wants to make sure the Coronavirus pandemic doesn't affect the shooting schedule of the next installment in the Mission Impossible franchise.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently filming in northern Norway throughout September, and Cruise has footed the bill for TWO Hurtigruten cruise ships in order to keep the cast and crew quarantined.

A spokesman for the cruise line said, "We can confirm that Hurtigruten have entered into an agreement with the production company Truenorth for the charter of two ships from the end of August until the end of September. The ships in question are (newly upgraded) MS Vesterålen and (the brand new battery-hybrid powered) MS Fridtjof Nansen."

Tom Cruise hires two Hurtigruten ships to house cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 https://t.co/FBLApO6vX6 pic.twitter.com/oaaslEr3h9 — Cruise Critic (@CruiseCritic) September 2, 2020

The two ships between them can accomodate up to 1,000 passengers, plenty of room for the some 200 members of the MI7 cast and crew.

Cruise will be paying $700,000 out of pocket to rent the two ships.

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released November 19, 2021.

Via Traveller