Tom Cruise books flight on SpaceX ship to head to space to film a movie

It's official: Tom Cruise is heading to space.

The 58-year-old actor will be onboard one of Elon Musk's SpaceX ships next October, along with director Doug Liman, to shoot a new movie IN space.

So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz — Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020

Doug Liman is currently writing the script to the film, of which plot details are still a complete mystery. Cruise pitched the idea to Universal via Zoom earlier this year, and it's simply described as an action/adventure.

Video of How Tom Cruise Is Heading to SPACE for His Next Movie

The filmmakers have the full cooperation of NASA as they will be filming aboard the International Space Station. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter, "NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

