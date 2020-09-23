Tom Cruise books flight on SpaceX ship to head to space to film a movie

September 23, 2020
It's official: Tom Cruise is heading to space.

The 58-year-old actor will be onboard one of Elon Musk's SpaceX ships next October, along with director Doug Liman, to shoot a new movie IN space.  

Doug Liman is currently writing the script to the film, of which plot details are still a complete mystery.  Cruise pitched the idea to Universal via Zoom earlier this year, and it's simply described as an action/adventure.

The filmmakers have the full cooperation of NASA as they will be filming aboard the International Space Station.  NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter, "NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

