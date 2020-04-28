Tom Cruise Once Went "Ballistic" Over Having To Share A Room With Rob Lowe

While plenty of us would jump at the chance to hunker down with Rob Lowe, there is one person who wasn't too particularly pleased to do so back in the day: Tom Cruise.

The pair were assigned a room together at The Plaza Hotel while they were in the middle of the audition process for the 1983 film The Outsiders. Lowe revealed in an interview with Dax Shepard for the latter's podcast Armchair Expert that in fact, Cruise went "ballistic" when he found out he had a roommate. Lowe recalled, "[It was the> first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in, and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic."

Lowe doesn't seem to mind Cruise's outburst, though. He explained, "To me, what’s great about the story is, there’s certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history. And the notion that a 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in 'Endless Love' and like a seventh lede in 'Taps' could have that kind of like wherewithal."

Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, and Emilio Estevez in 1982. pic.twitter.com/ymH3JE8DjW — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) April 21, 2020

Lowe continued, "I remember going, 'Wow, this guy is the real deal,'I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can't argue with the results. He’s had his eye on the ball since day one."

Via Fox News