Tom Hanks Gifts "Corona" Typewriter To Bullied 8-Year-Old Named "Corona"
If you recall, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to reveal their positive tests for the Coronavirus.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
Hanks and Wilson were in Australia at the time of their diagnosis, and spent two weeks down under in self-isolation in order to recover from the virus. While there, Hanks recieved a letter from an 8-year-old, inquiring of his health. This began a long-distance correspondence and friendship between the two, in which the boy revealed that he had been bullied at school because his name is "Corona."
.@tomhanks has written a heart-felt letter to a young Helensvale boy named Corona. The 8-year-old was being bullied at school and decided to write to the Hollywood superstar and his wife @RitaWilson, after they were diagnosed with Coronavirus. https://t.co/6l2nzFJNn5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/H02WF2dRCx— 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) April 23, 2020
After Hanks recovered, and returned home, he wanted to make sure young Corona knew how much he appreciated him, and gifted him a Corona-brand typewriter, the same one he brought with him to Australia which started their friendship. Hanks wrote in a letter, "I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.”
And at the end of the note, Hanks wrote, "P.S. You got a friend in ME!" All the feels!
Via NY Post