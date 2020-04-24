Tom Hanks Gifts "Corona" Typewriter To Bullied 8-Year-Old Named "Corona"

If you recall, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to reveal their positive tests for the Coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia at the time of their diagnosis, and spent two weeks down under in self-isolation in order to recover from the virus. While there, Hanks recieved a letter from an 8-year-old, inquiring of his health. This began a long-distance correspondence and friendship between the two, in which the boy revealed that he had been bullied at school because his name is "Corona."

.@tomhanks has written a heart-felt letter to a young Helensvale boy named Corona. The 8-year-old was being bullied at school and decided to write to the Hollywood superstar and his wife @RitaWilson, after they were diagnosed with Coronavirus. https://t.co/6l2nzFJNn5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/H02WF2dRCx — 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) April 23, 2020

After Hanks recovered, and returned home, he wanted to make sure young Corona knew how much he appreciated him, and gifted him a Corona-brand typewriter, the same one he brought with him to Australia which started their friendship. Hanks wrote in a letter, "I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.”

Video of Tom Hanks Gifts His Typewriter To Boy Named Corona Who Was Bullied

And at the end of the note, Hanks wrote, "P.S. You got a friend in ME!" All the feels!

Via NY Post