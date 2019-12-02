Tom Hanks Reads Nice Tweets In Sweet Viral Video

December 2, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Tom Hanks, Red Carpet, The Post, Europe Premiere, Odeon Leicester Square, London, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

We're all familiar with Jimmy Kimmel's bit of celebrities reading mean tweets from Twitter users, but isn't it time for some niceness in the world?

Enter Tom Hanks, who took some time out of his busy schedule promoting It’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood to read some nice tweets from Twitter users, and the video is just as wholesome as you could imagine.

Hanks said about one of the wholesome tweets he read, "“I’m gonna start crying again, because that’s absolutely beautiful."  And another, "This is a Disney movie. That must be made."

Via HuffPost

 

