Tom Hanks Surprises College Graduating Class With Inspirational Video Message

Tom Hanks is doing his part to provide inspriation in the aftermath of his experience with the Coronavirus.

He has already begun donating blood and plasma to further the research on the virus, and he just recently sent an inspirational message to the graduating class of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Hanks said in the message, "I'm here to say congratulations to you chosen ones, and I am calling you the chosen ones because you have been chosen in many ways. You are the chosen ones because of a fate unimagined when you began your Wright State adventures. You started in the olden times, in a world back before the Great Pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives in just that way."

Mr. @TomHanks has a special message for the Wright State University Class of 2020: https://t.co/2ciZnRWizs — Wright State University (Dayton, OH) (@wrightstate) May 2, 2020

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have thankfully made a full recovery from the Coronavirus, after being diagnosed while in Australia filming a movie.

Via E!