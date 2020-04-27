Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson To Donate Blood To Help Find Coronavirus Vaccine

Even though they've recovered from the Coronavirus, the fight against the pandemic for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is still ongoing.

The returned home at the end of March, and upon their return, were asked about the possibility of donating their blood to research to help find a cure. Hank and Wilson were ecstatic to do so. Hanks said, "A lot of the questions [are> what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies. We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."

Let's hope we find that Hank-ccine, soon!

Via Business Insider