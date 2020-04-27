Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson To Donate Blood To Help Find Coronavirus Vaccine
Even though they've recovered from the Coronavirus, the fight against the pandemic for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is still ongoing.
Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
The returned home at the end of March, and upon their return, were asked about the possibility of donating their blood to research to help find a cure. Hank and Wilson were ecstatic to do so. Hanks said, "A lot of the questions [are> what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies. We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."
Let's hope we find that Hank-ccine, soon!
Via Business Insider