Tom Sizemore Arrested For DUI And Drug Possession

January 24, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Tom Sizemore, Red Carpet, The Expendables 3, 2014

(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Actor Tom Sizemore already has a noted history of drug and alcohol abuse, and the 58-year-old was busted yet again.

Sizemore was arrested early Thursday morning in Glendale, California. after police pulled him over for a traffic violation.  Officers suspected him of driving under the influence and after a search, police found narcotis in his possession.

Almost a year ago, Sizemore was arrested for meth and heroin possession, and accepted a plea deal.  As part odf that deal, he needed to keep clean for drugs for a year.

If a judge finds he violated the terms of the deal, Sizemore could head straight to jail.

Via TMZ

Tags: 
Tom Sizemore
Arrest
DUI
Drugs
Possession
Actor
Hollywood
TMZ
Drug Possession