Tom Sizemore Arrested For DUI And Drug Possession

Actor Tom Sizemore already has a noted history of drug and alcohol abuse, and the 58-year-old was busted yet again.

Sizemore was arrested early Thursday morning in Glendale, California. after police pulled him over for a traffic violation. Officers suspected him of driving under the influence and after a search, police found narcotis in his possession.

Tom Sizemore Busted for DUI and Drug Possession https://t.co/xeKlY4ksYp — TMZ (@TMZ) January 24, 2020

Almost a year ago, Sizemore was arrested for meth and heroin possession, and accepted a plea deal. As part odf that deal, he needed to keep clean for drugs for a year.

If a judge finds he violated the terms of the deal, Sizemore could head straight to jail.

Via TMZ