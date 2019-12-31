"Tootsie" Actress Teri Garr Hospitalized For Dehydration
December 31, 2019
Academy Award-nominated actress Teri Garr had to be hospitalized recently due to a severe bout of dehydration.
An ambulance was called to the Tootsie actress' home late Monday morning, after which she was immediately rushed to the hospital.
Garr has dealt with a number of health issues, including being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 after years of dealing with symptoms of the disease, as well as suffering a brain aneurysm in December 2006 that left her in a coma for weeks.
She was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 1982 film Tootsie, but has also appeared in Young Frankenstein and Close Encounters of a Third Kind.
Garr retired from acting in 2011.
Via People