"Tootsie" Actress Teri Garr Hospitalized For Dehydration

Academy Award-nominated actress Teri Garr had to be hospitalized recently due to a severe bout of dehydration.

An ambulance was called to the Tootsie actress' home late Monday morning, after which she was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Video of Teri Garr in Tootsie

Garr has dealt with a number of health issues, including being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 after years of dealing with symptoms of the disease, as well as suffering a brain aneurysm in December 2006 that left her in a coma for weeks.

She was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 1982 film Tootsie, but has also appeared in Young Frankenstein and Close Encounters of a Third Kind.

Video of Young Frankenstein - Wilder/Garr Kiss - Deleted Scene

Garr retired from acting in 2011.

Via People