Top Signs You're A Bad Driver Include Speeding, Not Using Your Turn Signal, And Driving With One Hand

Before the world was put on hold due to the pandemic, no doubt one of the most stressful parts of your day was your morning commute.

And that's all because drivers are the WORST!

A new survey set out to determine what makes a bad driver bad, and found the top signs you might be a terrible driver.

Sorry if this sounds like anyone you know, especially if it sounds like you.

1. Excessive speeding.

2. Cutting people off.

3. Tailgating.

4. Constant road rage.

5. Using your horn too much.

6. Not using turn signals.

7. Driving with one hand on the wheel.

8. Talking too much while you drive. Either to passengers or on the phone.

9. Leaving your high beams on when you don't need them.

10. Singing along to the radio.

Video of The Top Signs That You are UNSAFE Driver

Not only do these habits make you a bad driver, it can also affect your dating life! 56% of drivers would not date someone they thought was an unsafe driver, according to the study.

Via SWNS Digital