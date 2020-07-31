Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Coming To Compete With White Claw In 2021!

July 31, 2020
Topo Chico is entering the hard seltzer market!

Coca Cola announced that they will soon be offering an alcoholic version of their delicious mineral water.  The drink will first be rolled out in Latin American countries later this year, and is expected to hit American shelves sometime in 2021.

A promotional image showed that one of the Topo Chico hard seltzer flavors will be Tangy Lemon Lime.

Via Fox 4

