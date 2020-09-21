Triathlete Lets Competitor Finish Ahead Of Him In Incredible Act Of Sportsmanship

Diego Mentrida and James Teagle were both competing in the Santander Triathlon in Spain over the weekend when one of the greatest acts of sportsmanship ever occured.

Teagle rounded a corner to head into the final stretch of the race. Unfortunately, he took the turn a little too much, and ran right into a fence barricade. Mentrida was right behind him, and navigated the turn more precisely, and all of a sudden had a decisive lead on Teagle. Both were racing for the third place spot in the triathlon.

Mentrida had Teagle decidedly beat, but in one of the greatest acts of sportsmanship ever, held off crossing the finish line. He waited for Teagle, and let him cross first.

After the race, Mentrida told reporters, "He deserved it. This is something my parents and my club taught me since I was a child. My view is it should be a normal thing to do." The winner of the race, Javier Gomez Noya, called Mentrida's act the "the best in history."

The organizers of the race agreed, and went ahead and gave Mentrida an honorary third place, along with thir place prize money, about $355.

