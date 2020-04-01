Truck Carrying Toilet Paper Crashes, Catches Fire Driving Along I-20

Early this morning, a truck overturned and crashed in Hutchins.

The accident closed all lanes westbound on I-20 near I-45, and though the driver was ok, the load he was carrying did not make it out so well.

Ladies and gentleman, we lost some toilet paper.

A tractor-trailer loaded with toilet paper went up in flames on I-20 early this morning. https://t.co/WtUV6nIDTw pic.twitter.com/PImY71S1Ar — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) April 1, 2020

TxDOT officials said the load toilet paper "burned extensively," estimating it would take authorities "some time" to be cleaned up.

No April Fools joke! A Semi carrying industrial size toilet paper overturned and caught fire WB I-20 at I-45 in Dallas. The driver is ok. pic.twitter.com/CPCpwHTnqO — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) April 1, 2020

Via WFAA