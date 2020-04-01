Truck Carrying Toilet Paper Crashes, Catches Fire Driving Along I-20

April 1, 2020
Early this morning, a truck overturned and crashed in Hutchins.

The accident closed all lanes westbound on I-20 near I-45, and though the driver was ok, the load he was carrying did not make it out so well.  

Ladies and gentleman, we lost some toilet paper.

TxDOT officials said the load toilet paper "burned extensively," estimating it would take authorities "some time" to be cleaned up.  

Via WFAA

