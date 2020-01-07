Two Men Arrested For Gluing Winning Lottery Numbers On Losing Ticket

Two men in Mississippi thought they had the perfect plan to claim a $100,000 lottery prize.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, decided to glue the winning lottery numbers onto an old, losing ticket.

The perfect plan.

Unfortunately, while trying to turn in the faux ticket at lottery headquarters in Flowood, Mississippi Monday, they were found out almost immediately,

Mississippi men arrested for gluing winning numbers to lottery ticket https://t.co/xIzF7PyvS1 pic.twitter.com/xV0uiQZkNQ — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2020

The pair were quickly arrested at the lottery headquarters,and have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering a counterfeit instrument over $1,000. Latham was also charged with false identification information.

Both are currently being held in the Rankin County jail and are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Via NY Post