Two Drunk Drivers Arrested After Each Passed Out In A McDonald's Drive-Thru

Two men were arrested at a Michigan McDonald's after each passed out in their vehicles while waiting in the drive-thru line.

Both men, who were complete strangers to each other, had been drinking and passed out one after the other in the fast food drive thru when police found them at 3 a.m. this past Saturday. Dash cam footage shows the "extensive" efforts officers took to wake the gentlemen, which included pounding on each of their windows and screaming "Wake Up!" before they finally came to.

A third car was waiting behind the two drunks the entire time, too. That person probably just assumed both were waiting for their food. "That kind of patience is unusual," Troy Police Sgt. Meghan Lehman said.

The two drivers, a 24-year-old man and a 56-old-man, blew a .16 and a .13 respectively, and each was arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence.

Via Fox 2