Two Florida men who stole victim's prosthetic leg charged with "strong-arm robbery"

Two Florida men are behind bars after stealing a third man's prosthetic leg.

According to investigators, Larry Stothers, 41 and Jayson Rappa, 31, accused the victim of stealing a backpack. The pair confronted him, and upon stealing the backpack "back," also stole the victim's prosthetic leg!

The arrest affidavit states, "A fight occurred between all parties, and in the course of the fight a prosthetic leg was taken from the victim."

Duo busted for strong-arm robbery of man's prosthetic leg https://t.co/90Dulb001g pic.twitter.com/ttAm2o1BnS — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) September 28, 2020

The police were able to apprehend Stothers and Rappa after about an hour.

Each man faces charges of "strong-arm robbery," which is a felony. There is no word if the prosthetic leg was recovered.

Via The Smoking Gun