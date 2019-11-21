Two HUGE Storms Could Threaten Your Thanksgiving Travel Plans

Unbelievably, Thanksgiving is just a week away.

No doubt plenty of y’all are putting together the final touches on your travel plans. Unfortunately, Mother Nature might have some undesired input.

Two HUGE storms could be making their way to the central United States, bringing with it snow, rain, and thunderstorms.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is notoriously the worst day to travel for the holiday, and the storms will move in Tuesday into Wednesday. According to Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Sarsalar, “There could be a decent amount of snow in parts of the Plains.” Also, there is a chance for a BLIZZARD in the Upper Midwest, which brings heavy snow with winds of at least 35 mph, and less than 1/4 mile visibility.

As the Thanksgiving travel period kicks off this weekend and continues through the following weekend, at least three storms of note have the potential to cause trouble on the roads and at the airports across the United States: https://t.co/AsDa4p7tE1 pic.twitter.com/Hn8lmZNjix — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 20, 2019

Those storms in the central U.S. can also potentially bring “heavy rain,” and “potentially severe thunderstorms” across portions of the South.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Randy Atkins said, “Depending on how quickly this storm system strengthens, we could be contending with severe thunderstorms from Arkansas and Louisiana through southern Indiana and western portions of Kentucky and Tennessee.”

Happy travels!

Via Yahoo!