Two Men Arrested After Police Find Large Amounts Of Drugs In Their Bags Labeled “Bag Full Of Drugs”

Two men in Florida were arrested over the weekend along I-10 after police found they were in possession of a multitude of narcotics.

Police found in the two men’s possession:

75 grams of methamphetamine

1.36 kilograms of GHB

1 gram of cocaine

3.6 grams of fentanyl

15 MDMA tablets drug paraphernalia

The police didn’t have too much trouble finding the drugs either, because these two crack pots had all of their drugs conveniently placed in a bag which was labeled: Bag Full of Drugs.”

You cannot make something like this up.

Ian Christian Simmons and Joshua Michael Reinhardt were speeding along the highway when police pulled them over. Reinhardt had an active felony warrant at the time of the traffic stop.

Both are being charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and GHB, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

And if YOU want your very own bag labeled "Bag Full of Drugs," you can purchase one HERE!

Via WEAR TV