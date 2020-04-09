Video Captures Two Rattlesnakes Fighting Over A Female In Field Of Bluebonnets

The Bluebonnets are blooming, so no doubt plenty of people will be making their way out for some family pictures.

However, you might want to check that those fields aren't already occupied before you lie down to pose.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife commission shared a video on their Facebook page, showing a pair of rattlesnakes having a tussle in a field of bluebonnets, fighting over a female snake.

Yeah might DEFINITLEY want to check out those flowers before you lie down!